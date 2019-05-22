Diane June Meikle Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane June Meikle, of Fowler, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7:39 p.m. while a patient at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 64.

Diane was born in Warren, on October 14, 1954, a daughter to Arnold M. and June (Dilley) Meikle.

She graduated in 1973 from Mathews High School, Vienna, Ohio.

She had worked as a sales clerk for several companies including Hills Department Store, Kaufmann’s, Macy’s and Rite Aid. In 2016, she retired from Macy’s after dedicating 44 years to her vocation.

Proud of her Christian faith, she was a member of the Hartford Community Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends, cheering on Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Jr. and of course, shopping. However, spending time with her family is what she loved the most.

Survivors include her mother, June of Fowler; her siblings, Terry L. Meikle of Findlay, Ohio, Peggy J. Draa (Jerry) of Washington, Pennsylvania and Rev. Gary H. Meikle (Kim) of Fowler; six nieces and nephews and her kitty, Mattie.

Her father preceded her in death.

A time of gathering to honor Diane will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in her church, Hartford Community Church, 3312 State Route 7, Hartford, OH 44424. Her celebration continues with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

A heartfelt thank you is extended from her family to the staff of MVI Homecare for the love and compassion shown to Diane during her illness.

As suggested by her family, material contributions can be made to the Hartford Community Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Diane was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403 (330-509-3135).

