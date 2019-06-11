Diane E. Pegg Obituary

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Diana E. Pegg of Shenango Township passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, June 10, 2019, in her home. She was 73.

Diana was born January 20, 1946, in Mill Run (Fayette County), Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Sherman and Bertha (Jeffries) Burnsworth.

She was educated in the Connellsville (Pennsylvania) School District and moved to Greenville in 1965.

Diana retired from the housekeeping department of Sharon Regional Medical Center and previously worked at Hills Department Store in Hermitage. She and her husband also owned and operated Pegg’s Ceramics for many years.

Diana was an active member of Neshannock Alliance Church, West Middlesex.

She cherished and loved her family and was affectionately known as the matriarch of the family. She was also a “mother” to many of her children’s friends throughout the years and had a way of making people feel loved. Diana had an outgoing personality and loved traveling to Southern Pennsylvania to visit her siblings.

Her husband, Ernest C. Pegg, Jr., whom she married July 21, 1984, passed away June 6, 2015.

A loving mother, she is survived by five sons, Timothy E. McLaughlin, Sr. and his wife, Cecilia, of West Middlesex, Barry E. McLaughlin and his wife, Lisa, of Sharpsville, Mike E. McLaughlin and his wife, Sunday, of Shenango Township, Michael Pegg and his wife, Kelly, of Disputanta, Virginia and Mark Pegg and his wife, Christina, of Clark; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four sisters, Nancy Shipley, of Champion, Pennsylvania, Linda Cramer and her husband, Kenny, of Acme, Pennsylvania, Sherry Burnsworth of Connellsville, Pennsylvania and Louise Burnsworth of Mill Run, Pennsylvania; a brother, Charlie Burnsworth of Champion, Pennsylvania; a cousin, who was like a sister, Jenny Hixson of Dunbar, Pennsylvania and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, Diana was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia “Jenny” Miller, Elizabeth Peterson and Viola Shipley and three brothers, Glenn Burnsworth, Tony Burnsworth and Ernie Burnsworth.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in the Neshannock Alliance Church, 3109 S. Keel Ridge Road, West Middlesex, with the Rev. Jeff Smith, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be inTransfer Cemetery.

