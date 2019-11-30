Devon Lamont Young Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Devon Lamont Young Sr., 57, of 526 Hall Street, NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2:22 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born July 7, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Lemuel Young and Mary Ann Caldwell Stephens, residing in the area for two years, coming from Cleveland.

He was employed with Transco Railways for one year as a Welder and also worked for Cleveland Shipping as a Welder.

He enjoyed fishing and sports.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1981 – 1983, receiving several honors.

He married Sheria Cleveland Young July 27, 2018.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Devon Lamont Young Jr. of New Jersey; one daughter, Mrs. Ariana (Jamar) Brown of Columbus; one stepson, Carl Shaver of Warren; two stepdaughters, Ms. Tieranny Shaver and Ms. Alicia Smith-Bernard both of Warren; his mother, Ms. Mary Ann Stephens of Columbus; one brother, Ronald (Tiffany) Broome Jr. of Columbus; two sisters, Ms. Deridree Howard and Mrs. Mary Ellen (Fred) Burston both of Columbus; seven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Graveside Services were held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.