DeVere “Sonny’ McCurdy, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylbania (MyValleyTributes) – DeVere “Sonny’ McCurdy, Jr., Hermitage passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence. He was 61.

He was born in Greenville on November 26, 1958 a son of Devere and Eva McCurdy, Sr.

He was a graduate of Greenville High School and had previously been employed in auto parts sales for several years.

He enjoyed fishing and camping.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer McCurdy, Fredonia and Stephanie Stasiowsk; her husband, Lucas, New Brighton; his mother, Eva McCurdy, Greenville; a sister, Bonnie Hays and her husband, Randy Cochranton; four grandchildren, Payton, Kasey, Dawn and Erin Stasiowski.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 3223 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville, PA 16130.

