Dennis W. Simpson, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis W. Simpson, 60, a lifelong resident of Columbiana County, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Dennis was born September 24, 1959 in Salem, Ohio, son of David and Margaret Toland Simpson.

He was a 1978 graduate of Leetonia High School.

He was employed as a laborer for Columbiana Foundry prior to him falling ill.

When not working, he enjoyed mowing grass and working outside.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 16 years, Becky Lindsay Simpson; a daughter, Melissa (Kevin) Bowdish of Palm Beach, Florida; two brothers, Jerry Lee (Cindy) Simpson and David Michael Simpson both of Leetonia; mother, Margaret Simpson, as well as a grandson, Blake Jaeger.

He was preceded in death by his father, David H. Simpson.

Following Dennis’ wishes, there will be no public services observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.