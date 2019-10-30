Dennis Tillis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Dennis Tillis, 64, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Tillis was born May 6, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Willie D. and Bertha Mae Heard Tillis.

He was a 1974 graduate of East High School and attended Choffin Career Center. He had been employed as a welder for 25 years with the Frank Sherman Scrap Yard, and for 20 years with the Trumbull Correction Institute as a correction officer.

He loved movies, “The Temptations”, music, cooking, auto mechanics and spending time with grandchildren, great grandchildren and family. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his mother of Youngstown; his devoted wife, the former LaDonna D. Ingram, whom he married February 14, 1994; four children, Demetrius Ingram of Columbus, Shelila Ingram, LaToya Ingram and N’Kengi Thomas all of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, including Louise Ingram, DarNeise, DarNeal and DarTazhal Lewis whom he reared; 12 great grandchildren, including Nyana Ford whom he reared; a brother, Lee (Audrey) Tillis; three sisters, Vernisha (Armstead) Tucker of Liberty, Linda Tillis of Youngstown and Badia A. Muhammad (aka Diana Tillis) of Raleigh, NC and a host of family friends.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Willie and Curtis Tillis and two grandchildren, Isaiah and Dasani Ingram.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

