Dennis Ralph Sabatino, Beaver Falls, PA

BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Ralph Sabatino, 70, of Beaver Falls, formerly of Ellwood City, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless, Pennsylvania.

He was born on August 30, 1949.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Arkwright Sabatino of Ellwood City; son, Dennis M. Sabatino of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; brother, Ronald Sabatino and his wife, Shirley of New Brighton, Pennsylvania; nephews, Ronald Sabatino, Jr. and his wife, Criss of Ellwood City, Danny Sabatino and his wife, Pam, of Greenville, South Carolina and Jeffrey Sabatino of New Brighton, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Sabatino and one son, Michael Frank Sabatino.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at The Turner Funeral Home, Ellwood City, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, with a Funeral Service following visitation, at 7:00 p.m. at Turner’s, with Pastor Dennis Arndt officiating.

