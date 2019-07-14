Dennis R. “Doc” Roberts, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis R. “Doc” Roberts, 76, of Maple Street, passed away quietly at his home at 8:05 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Mr. Roberts was born March 25, 1943, in Lisbon, a son of the late Richard “Fat” Roberts and the late Alta Mae (Mahoney) Roberts and had lived most of his life in the Lisbon area.

A 1961 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and the Ohio Police Academy, Doc was an electrician and worked as an electrical planner at First Energy for over 20 years, retiring in 1998. He had also worked as a Police Officer, serving with the Salineville, Canton, and Leetonia Police Departments, as well as serving as a Corrections Officer at the Columbiana County Jail.

Doc enjoyed many hobbies, but his true passion was photography. He was a member of the Camera Club; the Columbiana County Archers, where he held many positions over the years; was a writer and contributor for Ohio Valley Outdoor Magazine; enjoyed Fly Fishing and his love and compassion for animals led him to volunteer with the Humane Society.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Tammy (Tennant) Roberts, whom he married January 18, 1980; children, Denise (Dan) Nagle of Pahrump, Nevada, Michele (Greg) VanPelt of New Waterford, Jodi (Ross) Bussard and Stephanie Hill, both of Columbiana, Dionna Meade of Salem, Danielle (Jay) Brown of Lisbon and Jordan (Mallory) Roberts of Salem; sister, Harolen Wargo of Hebron and brother, Kenneth “Kenny” (Sue) Roberts of Lisbon; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many “adopted” grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Doc was also preceded in death by his son, Ryan Roberts.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Gwen Ketchum, officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday, July 17 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may also send condolences to the family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.