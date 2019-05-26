Dennis Patrick Sheehan Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Suddenly, on Friday, May 24, 2019, Dennis Patrick Sheehan of Austintown, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dennis was diagnosed at age 11 with diabetes.

Over the years his illness affected him and his suffered from cardiovascular disease and caused kidney and liver damage. Currently Dennis was waiting to be placed on the national transplant waiting list.

He was born in Buffalo, New York on September 6, 1984, to Robert "Bob" Sheehan and Georgene (Bastian) Sheehan.

Full obituary to appear soon. Please check back.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.