Dennis M. Rohr-Garansi, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis M. Rohr-Garansi born in Canton, Ohio on October 5, 1949 to the late Thomas James and Mary Patricia Rohr, née Smith, died Friday, January 31 2020, at home after a long illness.

Raised in Canal Fulton, Ohio, he attended Central Catholic High School in Canton, Ohio graduating in 1967.

His father was both a contractor and a farmer. Dennis took to contracting and was self-employed for most of his life. He moved to Denver in 1987, starting a small chain of used appliance stores with his wife and children.

He was married to the late Marie Rohr, née Beney and had four children that were his greatest accomplishment in life and of whom he was infinitely proud.

He is survived by his husband of 23 years, Gregory Rohr Garansi and by his children, Michael (Pam) Rohr of Castle Rock, Colorado, Matthew (Amy) Rohr of DFW, Texas, Melissa Rohr of Denver, Colorado and Melinda Rohr also of Denver, Colorado. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Mary (Larry) Alexander of Massillon, Ohio; brother, Thomas (Joni) Rohr of Canal Fulton, Ohio; sister, Beth (Ralph) Klein of Canal Fulton, Ohio; sister, Patricia Bebout of Toledo, Ohio and sister, Eileen of Canal Fulton, Ohio, as well as, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Many dear friends from the regional Bear community showed up and helped with so many tasks over the past 23 months.

A funeral wake was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Log Cabin in Harmony, Pennsylvania.

A mass of intentions for Dennis will be at St Mary’s Catholic Church of Massillon, Ohio on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8:15 a.m., 206 Cherry Road NE 44646.

Arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.