Denise Marie Dignall-Blom Obituary

Masury, Ohio - August 7, 2018

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Denise Marie Dignall-Blom, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, died at 8:25 p.m., Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in her residence after an extended illness. She was 47.

She was born July 14, 1971, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Larry Dignall and Laura (Post) Dignall.

Denise attended Sharon High School and was a dietitian for Sheppard of the Valley.

She enjoyed camping, spending time with her family, going to garage sales. She loved butterflies and her favorite color was purple.

Denise is survived by her husband, Gilbert Blom, Sr., whom she married August 2, 2018; a daughter, Christina Lynn Blom of Austintown, Ohio; four sons, Mathew Fox of Sharon, Codey Perl of New York, Timothy Perl, Jr. of Masury and Brandon Perl of Hubbard; her mother, Laura (Post) Dignall of Masury; a sister, Lisa Pickard of Masury; two brothers, Larry Dignall and Brian Dignall, both of Masury and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.

There will be no calling hours or service. 

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

