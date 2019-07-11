Denise M. Tombor Fox, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise M. Tombor Fox, 52, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:29 a.m. in the intensive care unit at Mercy Health St. Joseph Health Center in Warren following complications from diabetes.

She was born Friday, October 21, 1966 in Champion the daughter of Steve P. and the late Mary Catherine Meyer and was a lifelong area resident.

Denise was a 1985 graduate of Champion High School where she played in the band.

She was employed for the last 18 years with Technico Company as a data analyst.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Denise is survived by her husband of four years, Brian T. Fox, whom she married on August 15, 2014; her father, Steve P. Tombor of Champion; her daughter, Cassandra (Joshua) Beaman of Niles; her sister, Brenda (William) Pease of Clover, South Carolina; a granddaughter, Angel Beaman and by her lovable pet canine companions, Chi Chi, Ty Ty and Roxie.

Besides her mother, Denise was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Tombor; two infant granddaughters, Isabella and Gabriella Beaman; her infant niece, Angelica Pease and by her two pet canine companions, Pooh Bear and Reggie.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

An order of Christian burial service will be offered at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12 in the funeral home with Fr. Michael D. Balash, pastor of St. William Parish in Champion, as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Denise’s name to St. William’s Church Building Fund, 5431 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.