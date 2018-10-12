Denise M. Crytzer Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Denise M. Crytzer, 49, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Denise was born in Sharon on January 16, 1969 to William BuCher, Sr. and Cherie Clark.

She was a lifelong resident of the Sharon area.

Denise was currently employed at Walt’s Golden Dawn in Mercer. She was previously employed at CCL Container.

She loved to cook. She made the perfect deviled eggs and her home was frequently filled with the aromas of her tomato sauce simmering on the stove. Denise was outgoing and friendly. You always knew where you stood with Denise, a strong independent woman.

Denise is survived by her mother, Cherie Clark; her fiancé, David Golub; her siblings, Jeff BuCher, Sr., Bill (Elizabeth) BuCher, Jr., Michael Wilkes and Nicole Wilkes; four nephews, three great-nephews and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation for Denise will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, Brookfield where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.