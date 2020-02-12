Denise Lynn DelPrincipe, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Lynn DelPrincipe, 68, of North Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Vibra Health System in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born January 28, 1952 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Vincent and Mae (Triozzi) DelPrincipe.

Denise was manager of the Butler location of Long John Silvers for over 20 years.

She enjoyed photography and traveling, especially to England where she had many friends.

She will be sadly missed by her beloved cat, Spot.

She is survived by two brothers, David DelPrincipe of New Castle and Dan DelPrincipe of New Castle.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.