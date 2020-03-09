Denise L. Conn, Meadville, PA

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise L. Conn, age 53, of West Vernon Road, Meadville passed away Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 in UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on September 5, 1966 a daughter of Richard E. and Frances E. (McElhaney) Conn.

She was a 1984 graduate of Jamestown High School and was a personal health care giver. S

he was a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

Denise enjoyed roller skating, skiing, riding four wheelers and being outdoors.

She is survived by her mother of Jamestown; a daughter, Alexis Conn of Meadville; a son, Kaden Conn of Meadville; a sister, Deborah Pitoscia of Hermitage; a brother, Richard D. Conn and his wife, Michaela, of Westford; nieces and nephews, Lea Broudy, Dan Broudy, Jacob Broudy, Neal Hall, Tracie Hall, Taylor Hall, Dylan Hall, Daniel Conn, Becky Conn, Stacey Pfaff and her husband, Bill, Ashton Conn and Noah Pfaff and a companion, April Meeusen of Meadville.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.