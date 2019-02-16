Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Thursday, February 7, 2019, Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston, age 33, passed away in Continuing Health Care of Boardman.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on September 2, 1985, to Roger Alan Hunt and that late, Wendy Metlicka.

Denise is survived by her children, Mya of Illinois and Kayvon Metlicka of Kernersville, North Carolina; husband, Rob Thurston of Youngstown; father, Roger (Tammy) Hunt of Kernersville, North Carolina; siblings, Carla Hunt, Kayla Hunt, Jamie Oliver, Dan Oliver, all of Warren, Ohio; stepsister, Sheena Autry of Lexington, North Carolina; maternal grandparents, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Family to receive friends on Saturday, February 23 from 12:00 Noon until the time of Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. in Warren Baptist Temple, 2093 Ewalt Ave NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.