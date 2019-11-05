Denise Hope Elkins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Hope Elkins, 57, of 2273 Stewart Drive NW, Warren, departed this life Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born July 1, 1962 in North Bloomfield, Ohio, the daughter of Dennis and Ruth G. Grace Anderson, residing in the area for 40 years.

Mrs. Elkins was employed with Trumbull Metropolitan Housing for 19 years as a Program Manager, before retiring in 1999. She also worked for the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home as a secretary.

She was a 1980 graduate of Bloomfield High School.

She was a member of New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, where she served in the Children’s Ministry, Praise Team, loved the Ministry of Dance, founding member of Visions of Courage Life Development Corporation and was a partner of Alsace of New York Events and Design. She loved movies, spending time with her family, going out to eat and traveling.

She married Stanley Edward Elkins December 11, 1982.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn three sons, Sean E. Elkins, Joshua D. Elkins and Isaiah D. Elkins all of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Tara N. Elkins of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Claudine Murray of Warren and Ms. Christina L. Turner of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends .

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Richard Young, Marvin Anderson, Mark Anderson and Christopher Anderson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church, Friday, November 8.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park.

Family will receive friends at 2273 Stewart Drive NW.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.