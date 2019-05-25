Denise A. Woy Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A. Woy, 56, of Liberty Township, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hospice House in Youngstown, after a gallant battle with cancer.

She was born February 10, 1963, in Great Lakes Ill, the daughter of a sailor, James Holloway and his wife, Emily (Labrousse) and had lived in the area for the past 20 years.

A licensed practical nurse, she was a member of Shekinah Church in Bristolville and enjoyed reading, gardening and church activities.

Precious memories of Denise live on with her beloved husband, Eric R. Woy, whom she married June 24, 1999; her mother, Emily Kobialko of Andover; a son, Benjamin Allen of High Ridge, Missouri; a sister, Vivien Bouffard and her husband, Alan, of Norwood, Massachusetts and a brother, James Holloway, of San Marcos, California.

Her father precedes her in death.

Services are 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor James Koehler, officiating.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Champion Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.