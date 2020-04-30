Demetris Diane “Meechie” Ball, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Demetris Diane “Meechie” Ball, 60 of Fourth Street, S.W., Warren, departed this life Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born March 28, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Willie and Ozell Peterson Ball Sr.

Ms. Ball was a member of New Freedom Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking.

She leaves to mourn four sons, Virgol (Tuesday) Ball, Destry Johnson, Anthony Ball and Elroy Davis all of Warren; five daughters, Ms. Demetria Johnson, Ms. Tammy Johnson, Ms. Rickiea Johnson, Ms. Brandy Davis all of Warren and Ms. Jamila Ball of Columbus; her mother, Ms. Ozell Ball of Warren; seven brothers, James Ball and Jerome (Rachael) Ball both of Norfolk, Virginia, Robert Ball of Canton, Willie Ball of Baltimore, MD, Wilbur Ball of Atlanta, GA, Terry (Linda) Ball and Curtis Ball both of Warren; a special niece she raised, Mrs. Janean (Byrd) Shaw of Baltimore, MD; twenty-two grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and one granddaughter.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with Calling Hours being held from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Social Distancing will be upheld.

Condolences may be sent to her daughter, Tammy Johnson at 349 Scott Street, N.E., Warren 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.