Deloris “Snooky” M. Madeline Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Deloris M. “Snooky” Madeline, 79, who passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home in Masury.

Deloris was born November 3, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Frank and Dora DeSantis Schlatter.

She was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Snooky enjoyed playing cards, bingo and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, the K of C Ladies and Optimisses.

Deloris will be sadly missed by her family: her husband, Felix J. Madeline whom she married October 22, 1960; her daughters, Renee (Roy) Lee and Deborah Madeline both of Hubbard; five grandchildren, Rachelle Lee, Tara (Chad) Karabin, RJ (Alyssa) Lee, Mark (Jenn) Duvall and Raelyn Lee and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters, Carol Reevely of Poland, Sandra (Tom) Cimmento and Carla (Ed) Sauline both of Hubbard.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Frank Schlatter, Paula Santisi and Ronald DeSantis.

There will be calling hours prior to the service on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Deloris will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Alzheimer Association, 3711 Starr Center Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

