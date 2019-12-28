Delores Tenney, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Marie Tenney, 77, entered peacefully into eternal life on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:45 a.m. in her home with her loving family at her side under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born Sunday, August 23, 1942, in Warren, the daughter of the late Burton Gail and Marion Blanche Youngblood Dines and was a lifelong area resident.

Delores was a homemaker and attended Warren Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and church member.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel McCann Tenney, Jr., whom she married on September 17, 1960; a daughter, Denise (Joe) Bell of Warren; a brother, Benjamin Gail Dines of Warren; granddaughter, Samantha (Bryan) Bulkley of Louisville, Kentucky; grandson, Joseph (Tera) Bell of Columbus and a great-granddaughter, Lexington Bell. Delores is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she received much love and support from, Lawren (Michael) Goughenour and family, Kathie Bolan, Mary Lutritz and Stephen Tenney and her cousins, who helped and cared for her with special thanks, Marie Bradway, Junior, Alice, Jackie and Martha Beacorn.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, December 31, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Rosalea Jeffers of Fountain of Living Waters Ministry as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Delores name be directed to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Ste. E, Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

