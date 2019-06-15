Delores P. “Dolly” Zrioka Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores P. “Dolly” Zrioka, 82, of Girard and formerly of Niles, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at 6:55 a.m. in her home under the comforting care of hospice.

Dolly was born Saturday, August 1, 1936 in Kelly Station, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Clarance and Bessie Allen Jack and moved to Girard from Niles 42 years ago.

A homemaker, she was an avid Steelers fan, NASCAR fan and never missed an episode of Days of Our Lives.

Dolly was married on October 1, 1973 to Steve Zrioka and they were married for 34 years until his passing on March 28, 2007.

Fond memories of Dolly will be cherished by her children, son, Richard Stottlemire II of Niles and three daughters, Faye Lynn Kneubehl of Niles, Diana Edmonds of Cicero, Idaho and Susan Obradovich of Warren; a brother, Charles Brandt of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Sandy Shelley of Niles and Cheryl Turner of Warren; her companion and love of her life of 14 years, “her hunny”, Warren Farley of Girard; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a great- great-granddaughter.

Besides her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by a son, Randy Stottlemire; two daughters, Denise Baugh and Pamela Mills; a brother, Kenneth Jack and two sisters, Imogene Reese and Patricia Kiaser.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service and a caring cremation will take place.

Dolly would like to leave all of you with one of her favorite song lyrics “I wish all my children were babies again hanging around my knees, each tiny tot means a lot in the album of memories. I wish I could tuck them in their little beds and sing them a lullaby. I’d take all the heartaches and never complain if my children were babies again.”

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

