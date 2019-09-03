Delores Michaels, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Michaels, 89, of Sycamore Street, Shenango Towship, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born May 3, 1930 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Amanda K. Michaels.

Delores worked at Shenango Pottery and then on the assembly line at Airway Luggage for 55 years.

She enjoyed doing yard work and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her nephew, William Michaels and his wife, Deana; niece, Carol Boughter; great-nephews, Charles Huffman and wife, Melissa, of New Castle and David Huffman and wife, Jennifer, of New Castle and three great-great-nephews, Alexander Huffman, David Huffman, Jr. and Justin Huffman.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Michaels and niece, Sandra D. Huffman.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Rev. Carl Moore will officiate.

Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery.