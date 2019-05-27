Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Delores Jean "Dee" Reed, 81, of Sharon, passed away Friday evening, May 24, 2019, in Hospitality Care Center, Hermitage.

Mrs. Reed was born December 11, 1937, in Toby Township, Clarion County, a daughter of the late Preston and Dorothy (Switzer) Adams.

She was a 1955 graduate of the former Fredonia High School.

Delores was employed in the customer service department of the former Sears Department Store in the Shenango Valley Mall for more than 25 years.

Delores was a member of the former Evangel Baptist Church in Sharon.

A homemaker at heart, she enjoyed time with her beloved grandchildren, cooking out, flea marketing and her extended family in Tennessee.

Following her retirement, she and her husband traveled all over the United States in their Chateau motorhome.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Reed, whom she married July 27, 1956; three sons, David Reed and his wife, Kathleen, of Hermitage, Stephen Reed and his wife, Joy, of West Middlesex, Daniel Reed of Valencia, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Jeff and Matt Reed, Carly (Joshua) Vass and Rebecca (Jerry) Hall.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy; two brothers, Alvin and James Adams, along with a grandson, Joshua Reed.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice.

All services are private.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.