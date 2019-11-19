Delores Gray Austin, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Gray Austin, 80, of 1123 North Road, Niles, departed this life Friday, November 15, 2019, at 3:37 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Health Center, following an extended illness.

She was born July 6, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Theola and Leatha Solomon Gray, residing in the area since 1941.

Ms. Austin was employed with General Electric Trumbull Lamp for seven years as a sealer, before retiring in 1983. She also worked for GM Packard Electric from 1966-1972.

She was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the Greater Apostolic Faith Church, enjoyed music, was a former softball player for the Northend Girls and bowled for the Trumbull Lamp Women’s Team.

She leaves to mourn one son, Brion Stevenson of Columbus; two brothers, Ralph C. Gray, Sr. of, Chicago, Illinois and Thomas S. Gray of Warren; 11 grandchildren, Rachel, Kierra, Brion, SirVonte, Bre’Asia, Brion Scott, Zuriyah, Kim, Azuri, Nicholas and Lanae; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Calvin Scott Stevenson; one daughter, Nadine Stevenson; four brothers, Benjamin Gray, James Gray, Sylvester Floyd Gray, Leroy Gray and one sister, Dorothy Gray Winfield.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at the Greater Apostolic Faith Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.