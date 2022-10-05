NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores E. “Dolly” Pehanich, 89, passed away peacefully in the

comfort of her home on Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022.

Dolly was born in Niles, Ohio on February 18, 1933 the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Susko)

Hreno and has lived in the Niles area all her life.



Dolly was a 1951 graduate of Niles McKinley High School where she was the head majorette for the Niles McKinley High School marching band. Following graduation, she attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She later graduated from the Trumbull Business College.



Dolly began her lengthy career with the City of Niles in 1953, where she worked in the auditor’s office as a secretary. She was later appointed as the head payroll clerk and in 1977 was appointed the Deputy Auditor until her retirement in 1994. Dolly was very proud of the 40 some years that she was employed for the City of Niles.



Dolly was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

Throughout the years, she enjoyed camping and traveling in their motorhome to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Florida during the winter months. In the summer, she enjoyed spending weekends at their lake house on Lake Milton and time on the family pontoon boat.



Dolly will be sadly missed by her husband, Bernard P. “Bernie” Pehanich, whom she married April 12, 1958; son, David (Maria) Pehanich and grandson, Mario whom she adored, all of Howland; daughter, Debbie (Brian) Canan of Lordstown; sister, Betty M. Huber of McDonald; sister-in-law, Grace Hreno of Naples, Florida and many nieces and nephews.



Dolly lived a wonderful life and will be missed by everyone who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Robert S. Hreno.



Calling Hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. A Service of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Niles City Cemetery.



The family extends a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers Carla Greeno and Jenifer Terry for their compassionate care given to Dolly throughout her extended illness. They also thank Dr. Thong Truong and his staff, Grace Hospice, especially Courtney Metts, for the support and care given during this difficult time.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.