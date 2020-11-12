Delores “Dolly” L. Ambrose, North Beaver Township, PA

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores “Dolly” L. Ambrose, 88, formerly of North Beaver Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver.

Dolly was born November 15, 1931 in New Castle, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Paul Thomas and Esther (Stimple) McConnell.

She was married, on December 5, 1952, to the late Jerome “Jerry” Ambrose. They were married for 63 years before he passed away on March 30, 2016.

Dolly was a 1950 graduate of Mt. Jackson High School.

She was a lifelong member of Moravia Presbyterian Church where she served in many roles including Elder, Sunday School Superintendent, teacher and Lucy Henderson Missionary.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Family was her life!

She is survived by three sons, Gary (Tammy) of Wampum, Jim (Sandy) of Boardman and Randy Ambrose of New Castle and a daughter Carolyn (Mark) Anderson of Bessemer; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The last of her siblings, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Margaret McConnell in infancy, Marie Tindall, Alice Meade and twin sister Doris Anderson and five brothers, Ralph, Kenneth, Howard “Bud”, John and Frank McConnell.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home, Main Street, Wampum.

A private funeral service will be conducted by her nephews, Pastor Kevin McConnell and Rev. John Mehaffey.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic visitors must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver for their exceptional care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.