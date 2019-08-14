Delores “Dee” Macciomei, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores “Dee” Macciomei, 81, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Dee was born June 18, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Nicholas and Lucy (Naples) Bianco.

She worked as a secretary for Mary Haddow School and the Youngstown Board of Education, retiring in 1993.

Dee was a member of Holy Family Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming, golfing, snowmobiling, traveling and playing Texas Hold ‘Em at Bedford Trails. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and NASCAR. Dee looked forward to attending her cousins’ monthly lunch with the Naples family.

Dee will always be remembered lovingly by her sister, Rosemarie (Tyrone) Brown of Pollock Pines, California and sister-in-law, Carmel Bianco of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Macciomei; two sisters, Dorothy George and Irene Lehman and brother, Eugene Bianco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Holy Family Church in Poland.

There are no calling hours.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to neighbor, Tom Zamary and family, Kathy Bernard and the staff at Windsor House in Canfield and Harbor Light Hospice for the kind and compassionate care shown to Dee.

Material contributions may be made in Dee’s name to St. James Church, 400 W. Lisbon Street, Waynesburg, OH. 44688.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Dee’s family.