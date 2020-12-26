Delmont Lee Zahniser, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delmont Lee Zahniser, age 71, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Sharon Regional hospital.

Born August 29, 1949 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Glenn and Irene (Minner) Zahniser.

He married the former Ethel Fobes on July 7, 1984 and she survives at home.

Delmont was a 1967 graduate of Hickory High School. Upon graduating, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country honorably and faithfully. Upon being discharged from the service he returned home and took a job as a truck driver with Barber’ Chemicals in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, which he held for 44 years before retirement.

Delmont was a member of the Charleston United Methodist Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. His interests included farming, he loved to talk to just about anyone, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Karoline Link of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Courtney Zuschlag and her fiancé, Stede Hill, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Corrie Zahniser and her fiancé, Michael Shaffer of Braceville, Ohio; one brother, Robert Zahniser of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren, Shawna, Kylee, Jordan, Walker, Jacob, Olivia, Ashton, Zander, Ava, Landon, Leah, Grayson, Lauren and Mikey and one great-grandchild, Asher.

He was preceded in death by twin grandsons, Caleb and Mason.

A private visitation and service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

