Delmar Lee Nickels, Jr., Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delmar Lee Nickels, Jr., 63, passed away at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.



He was born in Warren on August 7, 1955 the son of Delmar and Shirley (Stephens) Nickels, Sr. and resided all of his life in this community.

He was a 1973 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and worked for many years at Niles Building Products.



Delmar was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Ultimate Fighting, blues music and guitar sessions with friends and family. He will be missed by his dog, Capone.



Delmar is survived by his wife, Linda (Jackson) Nickels whom he married on January 20, 1979; mother, Shirley (Juan) Padilla of Crossville, Tennessee; brother, Anthony (Kelly Hites) Nickels, Sr. of Warren; sister, Esther (Joe) Newell of Cortland; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and son, Delmar Lee Nickels II.



Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Darrell Cline will officiate.

The family gives a special “Thank You” to cousin, Danny and niece, Lisa.



