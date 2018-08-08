Delmar E. Lytle Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Delmar E. Lytle, 80, of Cortland, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 14, 1937 in Confluence, Pennsylvania and lived most of his life in Ohio.

Delmar had worked in construction.

Fond memories of Delmar live on with his children, Gary (Vicki) Lytle of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, George (Meg) Ullinskey of Columbus and Charlene (Alan) Ulrich of Southington; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one brother.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife, Geraldine (Rhine) Lytle, whom he married April 28, 1967 and who died August 4, 2016; one son, Perry Lytle; one daughter, Kim Konapka and 11 brothers and sisters.

Private services will be taking place at Champion Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.