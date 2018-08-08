My Valley Tributes

Delmar E. Lytle Obituary

Cortland, Ohio - August 8, 2018

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Delmar E. Lytle, 80, of Cortland, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. 

He was born November 14, 1937 in Confluence, Pennsylvania and lived most of his life in Ohio.

Delmar had worked in construction.

Fond memories of Delmar live on with his children, Gary (Vicki) Lytle of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, George (Meg) Ullinskey of Columbus and Charlene (Alan) Ulrich of Southington; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one brother.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife, Geraldine (Rhine) Lytle, whom he married April 28, 1967 and who died August 4, 2016; one son, Perry Lytle; one daughter, Kim Konapka and 11 brothers and sisters.

Private services will be taking place at Champion Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

