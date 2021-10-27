Delmar Adam Figinsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delmar Adam Figinsky, 72, died Monday, October 18, 2021.

Delmar was born in Youngstown, the son of the late Arthur and Margaret Figinsky.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah Clark Figinsky; his children, Delmar Figinsky, Jr. and Matthew (Kris) Figinsky; grandchildren, Heather (Steven) Palm, Matt Figinsky, Christopher Figinsky and Zoe Figinsky; great-grandchildren, Blake Palm and Cole Palm and his canine companion, Brutus.

Delmar was preceded in death by his son, William “Billy” Figinsky; brothers, Artie Figinsky and Dean Figinsky and sister, Peggy Keckler.

A private service will be held at a later date.

A private service will be held at a later date.