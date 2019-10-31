Della M. Smith, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Della M. Smith, 86, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hospice House in Poland following a brief illness.

Della was born April 7, 1933 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Raymond and Florence Riggs Hogue.

She was a member of the East Palestine Church of Christ for many years.

Della was a 1950 graduate of East Palestine High School, where she excelled academically and was fourth in her class.

She then went on to work as Secretary to the President of W.S. George Pottery prior to her career with East Palestine Schools. She worked as a Bus Driver for East Palestine for 33 years and was proud to be the first female driver for the district. Della also worked as an Aide for the School and spent many years as a negotiator for the OAPSE school contracts.

She was past president for Columbiana Professional and Businesswomen, sold Avon for 30 years and received her motorcycle license, but of all her accomplishments she was most proud of her children and grandchildren.

Della leaves three daughters; Kay M. (Carl) Biegenwald of East Palestine, Nancy L. (Gary Moderalli) Morjock, and Shirley J. (Addison) Fluent- Smith, both of Poland; sister, Bernice Hogue of East Palestine; seven grandchildren, Louis R. Smith, “C.R.” (Alex) Morjock , Katie (Lenny) Morjock, Clint Morjock, Nathan Moderalli, Carlee Biegenwald and Paige Fluent; three great grandchildren, Allison Francosky, Dominic and Hallie Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ronald in 2005 as well as a son, Dr. Ray Smith; 1 brother and two sisters.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Bob Helbeck officiating.

A private burial to follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.