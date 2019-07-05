Delbert Lewis Yohe, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert Lewis Yohe, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, received God’s blessing of eternal life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, upon passing away with his loving family by his side at his residence, at the age of 83.

He lived for many years with the progression and difficulties of Parkinson’s Disease, but handled it as a true warrior with strength and determination far beyond words.

Delbert was born in Big Run, Pennsylvania, son of the late Frank Delbert and Cleone Marie Hartzfeld Yohe.

He graduated from Sykesville-Henderson High School, Class of 1955.

He was proud to be a Marine, having joined the United States Marine Corps in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1958.

He married his wife Nancy in 1959 and they celebrated 60 loving years together.

Delbert retired from Preston Trucking Company in January 1999. As an over-the-road driver, he received Preston’s Million Mile Club Award. He truly enjoyed every mile of those million, plus many more. After retirement, he worked as a dispatcher and driver for Scheidemantle Motors, making auction runs and dealer trades. He looked forward to those work calls with great anticipation.

Delbert will always be remembered for his quick wit and fun-loving ways.

Cherishing those many wonderful memories are his beloved family, wife, Nancy at home; son, M. Scott Yohe and son-in-law, Paul Verrastro, of Prospect, Connecticut; daughter, Karen and her husband, John DiGnazio, of McMurray, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Dennis (Brye) Yohe of North Charleston, South Carolina; Derrick (Ali) Yohe of Jacksonville, Florida; John DiGnazio and his fiancée, Dana Shreve, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Isabella DiGnazio and her companion, Matt Cowler, York, Pennsylvania; four great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Dilynn Yohe, Ethan Savini and Cole Sisco of North Charleston, South Carolina and Cooper, Logan and Haley Yohe, Jacksonville, Florida.

Delbert was preceded in death by son, Donald Lewis Yohe in 2002; grandson, Daniel Lewis Yohe in 2006; his parents and brothers, Dale, William and Leroy Yohe.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania and Garfield Masonic Lodge No. 559, DuBois, Pennsylvania.

The family wishes to express sincere thanks and gratitude for the loving care provided to Delbert by his St. Paul’s Without Walls care partners, Beth Deneen until early 2018 and Rick Saniski and Judi Collins until his death; Allegheny Health Hospice team, Matt Gruntz, RN, Kim Wetzel, LPN, Jaime Degidio, CNA, Jocelyn Dessecker, CNA, Lisa Vodenichar, Reverend Matthew Bupp, Heather Baker, RN, Beth Ann Britton, RN, Dr. Lamb and the Butler VA Homecare for their support. They all touched his life with the most wonderful care from the heart. He and we were truly blessed.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.