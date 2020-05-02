Deirdre A. Peterson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deirdre A. Peterson, age 58, lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 18, 1961 in Warren, the daughter of John and Virginia (Witherspoon) Wright.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Deirdre worked at Kraftmaid for twenty-three years.

She enjoyed music, cooking and most of all, her grandchildren.

Fond memories of Deirdre live on with her loving husband of nearly thirty-eight years, Terrence Peterson, whom she married September 20, 1982; one daughter, Teriney Peterson-Lee of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Taylor Phillips and Kerrington Lee; one sister, LaJetta Ogletree (Rock) of Warren and two brothers, Brian Wright of Warren and John Wright (Dina) of Niles.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one brother, Greg Wright.

A celebration of Deirdre’s good life will be held at a later date.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

