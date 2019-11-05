Debra L. Woolweaver, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra L. Woolweaver, 66, of McDonald, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the emergency room of Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren after becoming ill at home.

She was born January 27, 1953 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Merritt and Vivian Bloom Shiley and was a lifelong area resident.

Debra was a homemaker and enjoyed taking trips to the casino.

She survived by her son David F. Woolweaver Jr. of McDonald and a brother James (Deborah) Shiley of Sunbury, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Debra was preceded in death on Friday, September 16, 2016 by her husband David F. Woolweaver Sr. whom she married on August 28, 1971.

A caring cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

