Debra L. Clipse, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra L. Clipse, 62, a lifelong resident of Negley, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home with family by her side.

Debra was born January 15, 1958, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Matthew and Betty Guy Dailey.

She was a NASCAR fan and loved camping, playing cards, but most especially spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Debra is survived by her husband of 17 years, Delaney; two sons, J.R. (Melanie) Adams of Rogers, John Adams of Negley; daughter, Bobbi Jo (Mike Pannunzio) Adams of New Waterford; stepson, Jason (Sabrina) Clipse of Lisbon; stepdaughter, Barb Drabiski of Struthers; mother, Betty Dailey of Negley; eight grandchildren, Brandan, Jordan, Sara Jo, Joey, Dani-Lynn, Taylor, Adrianne and Keith and three sisters, Madelon Slagle of Negley, Diane (Jim) Risinger of Negley and Joyce (Don) Hodge of Frost Proof, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Dailey; grandson, Dalton Lee Clipse; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Diana Dailey and a sister, Linda Lee.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

There will be a time of fellowship for family and friends at the Middleton Township Fish and Game in Negley following services.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.