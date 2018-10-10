Watch Live: 27 First News

Debra J. Sudon Obituary

Canfield, Ohio - October 5, 2018

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Debra J. Sudon, 64, of Canfield, passed away Friday evening, October 5, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. 

She was born September 18, 1954 in Warren, a daughter of Maurice and Vera (Perks) Robinson. 

Debra was a 1972 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She had been employed most recently with Schwebel's Bakery. 

She was of the Methodist faith.

She enjoyed art, baking, gardening, home decorating and horseback riding.

Debra is survived by her mother, Vera Robinson; a daughter, Madison M. Sudon, of Canfield and a son, Evan C. (Jennifer Tripp) Fullwiler of Warren. She also leaves behind two sisters, Joyce (Joseph) Malagisi of Canfield and Beverly Lee of Cortland and also a sister, Judy Culp of Niles and two grandsons, Evan, Jr. and Justin Fullwiler.

She was preceded in death by her father, Maurice and a sister, Conet Hawes.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where memorial funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Russ Adams.

