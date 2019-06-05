Deborah Marie Kane Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Marie Kane, 63, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 31, 2019 following a hard-fought, courageous battle with cancer.

Debbie was born May 30, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Bill and Judy (Getsy) Melago.

She was a 1974 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She worked as a waitress at TJ’s in the Holiday Inn; was a field rep for American Payment Systems, Checkfree and most recently Redbox, who was like family to her.

Debbie loved Jesus with all her heart and succeeded in her mission in life to be a dedicated wife and mother. We will all miss her warm smile and tender heart but mostly her very presence in our lives.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Joe, of 41 years and high school sweetheart; her daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Todd Eckstein of Gainesville, Florida; her son, Michael of Baltimore, Maryland; brothers, Bill (Karen) Melago, Larry (Lynn) Melago and Ed Kane; as well as, many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Judy Melago.

Debbie’s family would love to thank her Redbox family, Cleveland Clinic Oncology Gynecology Department, Hospice of the Valley, Tabernacle EPC, many friends and especially Heartland Christian School students, parents, staff and administration for their overwhelming love and support.

Family to receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12:00 Nnoon until the time of Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at the Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Racoon Road, Austintown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Deborah M Kane to the Cleveland Clinic in support of Gynecology Oncology. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or made online at http://giving.clevelandclinic.org. Please include Debbie’s name in the check memo.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.