Deborah Lynn Flannery, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Lynn (Ross) Flannery, 65, of Butler Avenue died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in New Castle on November 30, 1954, a daughter of the late James and Leslie (Combs) Ross.

Deborah was a caseworker at the Lawrence County Public Assistance Officer retiring after 25 years.

She is survived by one brother, James Ross of New Castle; one sister, Barbara Rainey and her husband, Nick, of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Allen Ross and one sister, Joyce Prioletti.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.