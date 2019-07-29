Deborah L. Bush, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah L. Bush, 64, of 1260 Fourth Street SW, Warren, departed this life Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 6:51 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, following a short illness.

She was born May 22, 1955, in Washington, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James T. and Iva Burgess Bush, Sr., coming to the area 41 years ago from Houston, Pennsylvania.

She was employed with General Motors for two years as an assembler.

She was a 1973 graduate of Chartiers Houston Senior High School in Houston, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Alpha and Omega Seventh Day Adventist Church and enjoyed poetry and writing.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Mrs. Teare (Ronnie) Barrett, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Ms. Regina Bush and Mrs. Terri (Willie) Thomas of Warren and Ms. Robin Bush of Akron and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James T. Bush, Jr.

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Alpha and Omega Seventh Day Adventist Church on 1247 Woodland Avenue, Warren.

Family will receive friends at 137 Nevada Avenue NW, the home of her sister, Terri Thomas.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.