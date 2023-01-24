DUBLIN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, 69, formerly of Youngstown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Waiting for her in Heaven are her parents and many dear friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Al Ehrenberg; her daughters, Laura (George) Gatewood and Lisa (Greg) Briya; and grandson, Sam Briya. She is also survived by her loving sister, Karen (Gene) Hrycak, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.

Prior to her passing, Deb asked that the following message be shared:

“What I accomplished in my life is not important. What matters, and is most important, is that Jesus died on the cross for all mankind and gave us His free gifts: Love, Salvation, Grace, and Mercy.

There will come a time when every knee will bow and tongue confess that He is Lord. It is my wish there be no funeral or memorial, but that you receive these free gifts.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to an organization that was important to Deb: Rescue Mission of The Mahoning Valley (https://rescuemissionmv.org/) – which is a shelter that provides food and safety to those in need within the Youngstown, Ohio area.

