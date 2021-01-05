Deborah J. Mowry, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah J. Mowry, 62, currently a resident of Gillette Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Warren, Ohio but formerly of Greenville, passed away on Saturday evening, January 2, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.



She was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina on October 15, 1958 to Harvey and Louise (Eckman) Mowry.



She graduated high school in 1978 and despite being born with a disability, Debbie lived life to the fullest.

She had a great love for children and worked at Judy’s Day Care and for her sister at Cindy’s Day Care. She was also very involved with the children’s ministry at Believer’s Church in Warren, Ohio, where she was a member.



Debbie had a great love for God and never passed up an opportunity to talk about Jesus and lead others to the Lord. She enjoyed reading, embroidering and just visiting with people in general. She loved her family dearly and had a huge heart for dogs.



She is survived by her father of Greenville; two sisters, Cindy L. Miller and her companion, Danny R. Springer, of Greenville and Kimberly I. Harrison of Cortland, Ohio; six nieces and nephews, Kaylie (Miller) Cox and her husband, Tom, of Greenville, Sarah Harrison of Cortland, Lucas Miller of Greenville, Zackary Harrison of Mercer, Holly Harrison of Aviano Airforce Base in Italy and Colton Matthews of Greenville and three great-nieces and nephews, Carson Cox, Gavin Cox and Ashlynn Cox.



In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Velma Mae Hughes and grandparents, Albert and Alice Mowry.



Viewing and funeral services will be private, with Pastor Bill Carter of Believers Church in Warren, Ohio, officiating.

Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Canine Companions for Independence, Attention: John Phillips, Treasurer, 5913 State Rt. 7, Kinsman, OH 44428 or Believers Church, 2577 Schenley Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483.

