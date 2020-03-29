Deborah J. Hooks, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jean Hooks passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.

She was born on June 7, 1955.

She married Terry K. Hooks on July 17, 1976.

She is survived by five children, her daughters, Kelly Houk, Mandy Hooks, Terri Lynn Hooks and Samantha (Patrick) Heaney and one son, David Hooks. Debi was a wonderful grandmother as well leaving behind six grandchildren, Taryn Brown, Stephen Brown, Alizé Mitchell, D’andre Lane, Landyn Hooks and Kaylee Heaney and two great-grandchildren expected to arrive in the Fall of 2020.

She leaves behind four sisters and 2 brothers, Brenda Desalvo, Cynthia Wiseman, Anita Hooks, and Janice Meyers, Joe Brown and Kenneth Brown.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Terry. She moves on to reunite with her parents Harley and Rachel Brown; four Brothers and two sisters, Alan Brown, Ronald Seals, David Depriest, James Harlan, Sue Brown and her baby sister, Teresa Brown.

In her working days she enjoyed a fulfilling career at Park where she worked with the mentally handicapped. She formed a special bond with all of her clients.

Her hobbies included a great many things but above all she loved to collect. Some of her favorite things to keep included wind chimes, Knick knacks and nightlights.

In later life she will be fondly remembered for her serious political interests. While getting older keeping up with the times can be difficult but she did her best to be as informed about Trump’s blunders as possible. In her opinion he is the worst president to ever grace our country. In her memory, we encourage everyone to vote Democrat 2020.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.