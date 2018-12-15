Deborah (Clinton) Cross Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Friday, December 14, 2018, Deborah Louise (Clinton) Cross, age 62, passed peacefully with her family at her side in Park Center Health Care and Rehabilitation in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 6, 1956, to William D. and Nancy Louise (Mackin) Clinton.

Debbie is survived by her daughter, Cassandra Kuzan, of South Carolina; son-in-law; grandchildren, siblings and other family member.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.