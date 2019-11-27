Deborah Ann McCray, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Deborah Ann McCray, 70, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Ms. McCray, affectionately known as “Debbie, was born December 27, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Mary Callahan McCray.

She was a graduate of North High School.

Debbie worked at the Mahoning County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Department of Human Services, retiring after over 15 years.

She enjoyed talking with others on the phone, social games, cooking, watching movies and TV shows and listening to music.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories, three children, Anika (Stephen) Moore of Chicago, Illinois, Kelly and Keith Baker both of Youngstown; her grandson, Liam Rhattigan of Chicago; her sister, Joyce McCray and brother, Charles McCray both of Youngstown and a host of nephews and a niece and family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received by the family on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

To send flowers to Deborah “Debbie” Ann McCray’s family, please visit our floral section.