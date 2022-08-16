SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Graham, age 77, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Altercare of Alliance Nursing Facility.

He was born November 8, 1944 in Alliance, Ohio to the late James and Ruth (Baugher) Graham.

William’s hobbies included golf, playing cards, reading about Amish history and taking long drives.

William leaves behind to cherish his memories, daughter, Teresa Smith; son, Timothy Lewis; sister, Ellen Jane Conway; grandson, Aaron James Smith, along with several nieces, nephews and aunts.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Barbara Jean Graham.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Dean’s Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A private funeral will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

