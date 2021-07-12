William Jay Conrad, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Jay Conrad , age 65 passed away on July 7, 2021 at Community Care Center in Alliance surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 24, 1955 to the late Mary Martin and Richard Conrad.

William was a hard worker. He worked for many years at American Standard.

He was very proud of his grandsons and enjoyed spending time with them.

William is survived by his wife; Debra Sue Conrad of 25 years. They were married February 23, 1996. Siblings; Pat Williams, Jim (Kathy) Conrad, Marilyn Schell, John (Jama) Conrad, Deb Pachmayer, Kenny Conrad, Diane (Bob) Oslinski; sister-in- laws, Leigh and Natalie Conrad. He will missed greatly by those he left behind including his extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Randy Conrad and Chuck Conrad. and brother -in-laws; Bill Williams and Ron Pachmayer.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday July 17, 2021 at The Beech Mennonite Church, 10037 Easton St. N.E. Louisville with Pastor Dan King officiating.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

