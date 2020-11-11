William Harry Lockridge, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Lockridge, Jr., age 63, passed away Monday, November 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness.

He was born June 1, 1957 to William Lockridge, Sr. and the late Shirley (Lockridge) Bolt.

He is survived by his wife, Marcene (Martie) Lockridge; father, William H Lockridge, Sr.; stepmother, Hilda, stepbrothers, Gary and Tony; stepsister, Karen; sons, William David Lockridge, William Harry Lockridge III and Jon Lockridge; daughter, Candace (Lockridge) Adam Ferguson; stepsons, Troy Campbell, Trent Campbell and Dana Campbell; granddaughters, Alexandria Ferguson and Aurora Ferguson; grandson, Liam Lockridge and several stepgrandchildren and great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Bolt and granddaughter, D’Anna Lockridge.

Bill was a retired detective for the Sebring Police Department. He also spent many years working in construction. He was a very dedicated police officer and loved by the community. He had a heart to help and serve people.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Per his request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

