SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Jerry” G. O’Donnell, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

He was born on November 21, 1942, in DuBois, Pennsylvania but lived most of his life in Springfield Township, Ohio.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Upon his return, he married his cherished wife, Ruth. They spent 42 happy years together until her passing in 2017.

Jerry spent much of his career at Thermo-Rite Manufacturers in Akron, Ohio before retiring.

He enjoyed reading, watching sports and listening to gospel music. Jerry loved attending Alliance Freewill Baptist Church.



Jerry was preceded in death by his wife; parents, Bill and June Eldridge; brothers, William, Walter and Richard Eldridge; sister, Marilyn Parks and nephew, David Eldridge.

He is survived by siblings, John (Joyce) Eldridge, Jane (Bob) Danco, Bob (Sharon) Eldridge and Danny (Marilyn) Eldridge; sister-in-law, Carole Eldridge and sister-in-law, Karen Eldridge. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, caring neighbors and his church family.



Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Alliance Freewill Baptist Church, 731 Buckeye Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601 where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Rev. Jimmie Holbrook and Rev. Bob Eldridge officiating.

The internment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park.

The internment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park.



